Motley Crue Share New Song, “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” Detail Forthcoming Movie Soundtrack

Motley Crue have shared a new song, “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” the title track to their forthcoming Netflix biopic, The Dirt. You can check it out above.

“The Dirt (Est. 1981),” which features Machine Gun Kelly, who also plays drummer Tommy Lee in the film, is the band’s first new music in four years, and one of four songs the Crue recorded for The Dirt. The remaining three are "Ride With The Devil," "Crash and Burn" and a cover of Madonna's "Like A Virgin." The Crue recorded the songs with producer Bob Rock, who helmed their 1989 smash album, Dr. Feelgood.

Said Crue bassist Nikki Sixx: "During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music. Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Motley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life."

The Dirt was directed by Jackass’s Jeff Tremaine, and stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, as well as Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as former Crue manager Doc McGhee.

The film will premiere on Netflix on March 22, with the soundtrack released on the same day. You can check out the full track list for the album below.

The Dirt Soundtrack track list:

1. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Red Hot

3. On with the Show

4. Live Wire

5. Merry-Go-Round

6. Take Me to the Top

7. Piece of Your Action

8. Shout at the Devil

9. Looks That Kill

10. Too Young to Fall in Love

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Girls, Girls, Girls

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Kickstart My Heart

15. Dr. Feelgood

16. Ride with the Devil

17. Crash and Burn

18. Like a Virgin