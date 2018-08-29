Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee Are In the Studio Together

A photo of former Motley Crue band mates Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee together in a recording studio was posted to the band’s official Facebook page yesterday, accompanied by the caption, “28th August 2018.” It can be seen above.

The pic, which also includes producer Bob Rock, who helmed Motley Crue’s smash 1989 effort, Dr. Feelgood, as well as their 1994 self-titled album, has led to speculation that the drummer and bassist are collaborating on new music together, quite possibly for the film adaptation of the 2001 Crue autobiography, The Dirt—Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band.

Motley Crue wrapped their Final Tour on December 31, 2015.

Additionally, Tommy Lee posted a video to his own Instagram of him playing drums, with the caption, “Boomz!!!!!!”

Boomz!!!!!! ☨☯ɱɱ¥ ᒪ☰☰ A photo posted by @tommylee on Aug 26, 2018 at 11:30am PDT

In 2014 Nikki Sixx spoke to Guitar World about potential future opportunities for Motley Crue following their final tour:

“[I]t’s not like, ‘Hey, Mötley Crüe’s gonna quit touring and then we’re going to start releasing full-length records every two years!’ ” Sixx said. “That’s not what we’re looking to do. Our plan is to cease touring and then see what else is out there. One thing we’re going to do is explore different licensing opportunities.”

He continued: “But the only way to take advantage of those opportunities is to end things with dignity. If you crumble and you fall apart at the seams and then try to do that stuff, people are like, ‘Oh, look, Mötley Crüe. They were cool once.’ But I want the fans to have more than that. I want them to have the pride that they have in certain bands and that I have in certain bands that left at the right time. So it’d be real easy to slap our name on anything and everything that comes our way, but we’ve always been very careful to not do that.”