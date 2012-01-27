Motörhead Release Limited-Edition "Motör-Bag" Collectors Set

Motörhead are offering something special for their serious and/or rabid fans.

It's called the Motör-Bag, and it's packed with cool Motörhead stuff that can't be found anywhere else.

Inside a Motörhead messenger bag are two double vinyl LPs of unreleased Motörhead performances (in their entirety), recorded in New York and Manchester, England. There's also a laminate pass and a piece of the "The Wörld Is Yours" 2010/2011 stage backdrop, each one mounted and numbered.

Only 4,000 Motör-Bags will be made, and they're available right now, right here.

Here's the complete Motör-Bag track listing:

The Wörld Is Ours…

Manchester Apollo, Manchester, UK, November 16, 2010

Side A

We Are Motörhead

Stay Clean

Be My Baby

Get Back In Line

Rock Out

Side B

Metropolis

Over the Top

One Night Stand

The Thousand Names of God

I Got Mine

Side C

I Know How to Die

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

In the Name of Tragedy

Just 'Cos You Got the Power

Side D

Going to Brazil

Killed by Death (with Nina C. Alice)

Ace of Spades

Born to Raise Hell (with Michael Monroe)

Overkill

