Motörhead Release Limited-Edition "Motör-Bag" Collectors Set

Motörhead are offering something special for their serious and/or rabid fans.
It's called the Motör-Bag, and it's packed with cool Motörhead stuff that can't be found anywhere else.
Inside a Motörhead messenger bag are two double vinyl LPs of unreleased Motörhead performances (in their entirety), recorded in New York and Manchester, England. There's also a laminate pass and a piece of the "The Wörld Is Yours" 2010/2011 stage backdrop, each one mounted and numbered.
Only 4,000 Motör-Bags will be made, and they're available right now, right here.
For a look at what's inside, check out the photo gallery below.
Here's the complete Motör-Bag track listing:
The Wörld Is Ours…
Manchester Apollo, Manchester, UK, November 16, 2010
- Side A
- We Are Motörhead
- Stay Clean
- Be My Baby
- Get Back In Line
- Rock Out
Side B
Metropolis
Over the Top
One Night Stand
The Thousand Names of God
I Got Mine
Side C
I Know How to Die
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
In the Name of Tragedy
Just 'Cos You Got the Power
Side D
Going to Brazil
Killed by Death (with Nina C. Alice)
Ace of Spades
Born to Raise Hell (with Michael Monroe)
Overkill
The Wörld Is Ours…
Best Buy Theater, New York, February 28, 2011
Side A
WE ARE MOTORHEAD
STAY CLEAN
GET BACK IN LINE
METROPOLIS
OVER THE TOP
Side B
ONE NIGHT STAND
ROCK OUT
THE THOUSAND NAMES OF GOD
I GOT MINE
Side C
I KNOW HOW TO DIE
THE CHASE IS BETTER THAN THE CATCH
IN THE NAME OF TRAGEDY
JUST COS YOU GOT THE POWER
Side D
GOING TO BRAZIL
KILLED BY DEATH (FEAT DORO & TODD YOUTH)
ACE OF SPADES
OVERKILL