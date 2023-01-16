Move over, I'll drive: Meet Dingwall's Lamborghini-inspired signature bass for Bad Wolves' Kyle Konkiel

Dingwall Guitars have revealed the new Kyle Konkiel Signature Combustion, which has been produced to the exact specifications of Bad Wolves bassist Kyle Konkiel. Limited to an exclusive run of just 25 instruments, the Novax fanned-frets and distinctive body outline will undoubtedly set it apart from other models in this price range, but we’re told the innovative fret design is just the beginning.



The body also has a Lamborghini-inspired purple-green colour-shift finish, which might be the key selling point for some. “I got the idea from a Lamborghini I saw cruising around LA,” says Kyle. “It had the same finish.”



From a player’s perspective, the new model has plenty of tone shaping options too, thanks to three of Dingwall’s highly-rated FD3-N pickups, a Nordstrand 3-band active EQ and Dingwall’s Quad-tone switching system. Kyle also chose to compliment the existing setup with a simple selector switch for the middle pickup that allows for an additional configuration – the first time this feature has been used on a Combustion.

“What you get is a fantastic blend of vintage and modern,” says Dingwall CEO, Sheldon Dingwall. “The tones are warm, clear and powerful without being overbearing when you need a bit of subtlety.”

It’s been a few years since the Combustion had a spruce up, and Dingwall is keen to point out that it’s all in keeping with the Canadian company’s ethos to evolve with the needs of their artists.

“We base a lot of our success on the person-to-person relationships that we’ve built with our artists,” says Sheldon. “It’s about catering for players that want to go beyond what’s available and get something that’s very specific to them. The greatest reward is when a player is blown away by the bass they receive. Then we know we’ve done our job."

We asked Kyle about his quest for great bass tone and his journey with Dingwall Guitars.



How long have you been with Dingwall Guitars?

“I've been playing Dingwall since 2015, but I never really thought a signature model would be something that would happen for me. It's been such an amazing experience that I'm still kind of dumbfounded by it.”



What was the idea behind the new design?

“Bad Wolves is such a versatile band. We play everything from progressive metal to ballads to radio rock, so I wanted something that could cover all of those styles. I can get P Bass tones out of this thing, I can get Jazz Bass tones and I can get a really monster humbucker sound that could literally blow PA speakers."

How’d you first get into the bass?

"I got my first bass guitar when I was 14. Nu metal was very popular at the time and everyone was playing Yamaha or Ibanez guitars. My first bass was a black Fender Squier. I remember not knowing a thing about bass and trying to figure out how to play something by Green Day on it.”

Who are your biggest influences in the bass business today?

“Man, there's so many that I could run through. Guys like Jacob Umansky, Nate Navarro, Kilian Duarte, James Leach from SikTh, Dan Pugsley from Skindred. The list could go on and on."

How would you describe your role in Bad Wolves ?

"I feel like I'm Switzerland. I'm the neutral guy, you know? I'm the guy that everybody can come to whenever there’s a problem. I can be the mediator. I’m the calm, collected one, I guess, but onstage I’m the token metal guy. I scream into a microphone, I play bass real hard and I flip my hair around. Every gig has its ups and downs, but I just feel very grateful to be doing what I’m doing."

For more information on the Kyle Konkiel Signature Combustion, head to Dingwall Guitars (opens in new tab).