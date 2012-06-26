Municipal Waste Premiere "You're Cut Off" Animated Video

Virginia-based crossover thrashers Municipal Waste have premiered a new animated clip for their song "You're Cut Off," which was created by Pierre Mousquet and Jerume Cauwe of IMOV Studios. Watch it below.

"We've always wanted to see an animated Waste video, and this blew away our expectations," said frontman Tony Foresta. "I'm stoked that the Wizard came out of his brief retirement to make an appearance as well. I've watched this thing over 40 times and I still keep finding hidden gems. If you hated our band before, you are really going to hate us after you witness this beautiful piece of work."

"You're Cut Off" comes from the band's latest album, The Fatal Feast (buy on iTunes), which was released earlier this year on Nuclear Blast Records.