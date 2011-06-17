Municipal Waste Sign to Nuclear Blast, Will Begin New Album This Summer

Richmond, Virginia’s Municipal Waste have just announced signing a new, worldwide deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

On their way to devastate the Mainstage 02 at Hellfest Open Air in France this Saturday, June 18, Waste members check in about their big announcement:

“It took a real long time to decide what we were going to do for our next record,” states Municipal Waste frontman Tony Foresta. “We wanted to work with a label that were not only fans of the band and our music, but were willing to get behind any ridiculous idea that we could think of. Once we realized this, Nuclear Blast was the obvious choice. The Blast has been friends with the band long before doing a record was even a possibility. I feel like we’re starting off with a clean slate and decade of experience to start back up on the right track. Expect some great things in the near future from the Waste. This is only the beginning!”

"Nuclear Blast has shown their love for the Waste for years,” drummer Dave Witte continues. “And when it came time for a new deal, it was a no brainer in my eyes. NB all the way. We are thrilled to be included among a roster of great bands and hard working people that love them. I can't wait to get into that studio!"

Gerardo Martínez, a long-time Municipal Waste fan and Label Manager of Nuclear Blast USA, comments on the newest members of the Nuclear Blast Family:

“We’ve known the Waste guys for some time and when the moment was right to bring them on board, we did not hesitate one second. They are the best and most relevant band at what they do, and a pleasure to be around… not to mention they are some of the funniest and down-to-earth people we’ve met. The excitement level for a new Municipal Waste record is at its highest and we are ready to deliver this to the masses!”

Municipal Waste will be entering the studio this summer to record their fifth full-length album and Nuclear Blast debut. The album is expected to be released in 2012.