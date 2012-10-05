Muse Announce 2013 North American Tour Dates

On the heels of the release of their new album, The 2nd Law, Muse have announced a handful of North American tour dates for early 2013, with more expect to be announced shortly.
The band released their sixth studio album earlier this week. The follow-up to 2009's The Resistance was heavily inspired by electronic music, particularly the band's newfound interest in dubstep. Electronic music producer Nero — who also contributed to Korn's The Path of Totality — had a hand in producing the album's sixth track, "Follow Me."
Pick up The 2nd Law on iTunes here.
Muse 2013 North American Tour Dates
- February 3 | Edmonton, Alberta | Rexall Place
- February 4 | Calgary, Alberta | Scotiabank Saddledome
- February 6 | Vancouver, British Columbia | Rogers Arena
- March 2 | Detroit, Michigan | Joe Louis Arena
- April 9 | Toronto, Ontario | Air Canada Centre
- April 15 | New York, New York | Madison Square Garden
- April 19 | E. Rutherford, New Jersey | IZOD Center
- April 23 | Montreal, Quebec | Bell Centre
- April 26 | Quebec City, Quebec | Colisée Pepsi