Muse Announce 2013 North American Tour Dates

On the heels of the release of their new album, The 2nd Law, Muse have announced a handful of North American tour dates for early 2013, with more expect to be announced shortly.

The band released their sixth studio album earlier this week. The follow-up to 2009's The Resistance was heavily inspired by electronic music, particularly the band's newfound interest in dubstep. Electronic music producer Nero — who also contributed to Korn's The Path of Totality — had a hand in producing the album's sixth track, "Follow Me."

Pick up The 2nd Law on iTunes here.

Muse 2013 North American Tour Dates