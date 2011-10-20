Muse Plan New Album for October 2012

According to Muse manager Anthony Addis, Muse are currently in the studio writing new songs and plan to release the follow-up to 2009's The Resistance in the fall of next year.

"They've now gone into the recording studio. The plan is to do it all in London. Hopefully, the album might come out October next year," Addis told Billboard.biz. "They've written a lot of material already but you don't know how it's going to gel between them all. They write constantly. They write on the road, so before or after a gig they'll write nearly every night. It's a serious process, but you don't know how it's going to turn out until you start practising it together, because everybody's done it individually."

