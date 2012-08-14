Muse Streaming Dubstep-Inspired New Song, "Unsustainable"

British progressive rockers Muse have just debuted a new track, "Unsustainable," that makes good on their claims that some elements of their new album have been influenced by dubstep. Stream the track below.

"The moshpit has moved from guitars and gone towards the laptop, so with that song we're trying to see if we can challenge the laptop," frontman Matt Bellamy recently told NME. "We created something that was dubsteppy but we wanted to see if we could do it with real instruments.We wanted to ask, 'Can rock bands compete with what these guys are doing?'"

"Unsustainable" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, The 2nd Law. The follow up to 2009's The Resistance (buy on iTunes) is due out October 2, a week later than previously announced.

The album's first proper single, "Madness," will be released next week.