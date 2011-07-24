Music Community Reacts to Bombing/Shootings in Norway

On Friday, July 22, two separate attacks killed nearly 100 people in Norway. A bombing in downtown Oslo and a shooting a youth camp on Utoya Island shook the normally peaceful nation, with Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg saying, "Not since the Second World War has the country experienced such an atrocity."

As of this morning, the death toll in the attacks has risen to 93. You can read the latest developments at CNN.

Members of the music community have already issued a number of statements on the tragic events, which you can read below.

Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) "My heart goes out to the families and victims in Oslo.Completely pointless & hard to understand what would make someone do such insanity."

Slash "The Norway tragedy is so depressing. Those poor people. My heart goes out to them all."

Scott Ian (Anthrax, The Damned Things): "The horror played out today in Norway sickens me to my core... my thoughts are with you."

Matt Sorum (Velvet Revolver, ex-Guns N' Roses): "Thoughts and prayers to the people of Norway I am so sorry for this tragedy,, I hold Norway very close to my heart and this saddens me deeply."

Gene Simmons (Kiss) "Our hearts go out to the wonderful people of Norway in their time of tragedy. Extremism, whether from the Middle East, or from Rightist Extremism in Europe is to be condemned. And never tolerated."

Anette Olzon (Nightwish): "I weep with Norway in this horrible day after the events yesterday where 91 persons died, most of them children and young people. It´s just so horrible that I dont have words for how I feel but I send my condolances to the victims families, the survivors and all of Norway. We really need to reach out to each other instead of hating..."

Arch Enemy: "Watching the news with heavy hearts. Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters in Norway. What a horrifying attack. It is hard to believe what happened."

Sharon Osbourne: "The people in Norway are such gentle lovely people. My thoughts and prayers are with them."

Kamelot: "On behalf of all the Kamelot members and organization, our hearts go out to all those affected in the recent attacks in Oslo."

Enslaved: "Our deepest condolences and thoughts go out to everybody touched by the fathomless tragedy that struck Norway yesterday. This is indeed a day for afterthought."

Meshuggah: "Dear friends, we guess many of you have already heard and read about the terror attacks that took place in Oslo and the island Utoya in Norway yesterday where as of now 91 people have been killed. 84 of them between 14-18 years old. Our thoughts goes out to the Norwegian people, the families and friends affected by these horrible acts."

Uriah Heep: "What has happened, is beyond words! Our deepest sympathy goes out to each and every family, and our prayers and thoughts are with them at this difficult time!"

Tony Harnell (TNT): "To all my fans and dear friends in my second home of Norway, I send you my warmest thoughts and my arms are wrapped around you. You'll get through it like the Vikings you are! My thoughts are with you all during this terrible tragedy. It's too bad the problems of the world have finally reached sweet little Norway."

Pagan's Mind: "Words are too small to express how we feel right now. 91 people killed, most of them youngsters same age as some of our own kids... But it's important to keep living life like a dream and don't let bastards like this coward gunman, who didn't even have the guts to end his own misery before police arrested him, ruin your freedom of speech and freedom to explore the world."

3 Inches of Blood: "Saddened to hear of the violence going on in Norway. Our thoughts go out to you!"

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Guns N' Roses): "Giving my love to Oslo."

Vanishing Point: "Our thoughts go out to our friends and fans in Norway. Today is a sad day for such a peaceful country and people."

Mercenary: "Our thoughts go out to our neighbors in Norway. What happened in Oslo and on Utøya is beyond horrible. No words can express how deeply we wish the ones responsible for these terrorist acts may be severely punished."

Liv Kristine (Leave's Eyes, ex-Theatre Of Tragedy): "Norway's soul is hurt. My deepest thoughts go to my home country, to the victims and their families. Norway is an amazingly beautiful country and a safe place to live. Such an attack on our democracy and our peaceful nation must be condemned to the sharpest. Any form of radicalism must be destroyed at its source. This is terrible and must never happen again."