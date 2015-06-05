Musicians Institute Announces Joe Bonamassa Torch Bearer Scholarship for Fall 2015 Guitar Program Students

Musicians Institute, the College of Contemporary Music in Hollywood, has announced the Joe Bonamassa Torch Bearer Scholarship, offering $35,000 in tuition credit to support the educational growth of a newly enrolling MI Guitar Program student.

Sponsored by Bonamassa’s own non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, the scholarship will be awarded to a student who demonstrates overall outstanding musicianship, advanced skills and the potential for developing a unique sound on the guitar.

“Sometimes you are fortunate enough that an opportunity presents itself to change someone else's life,” Bonamassa said.

“Musicians Institute has great programs—not for just guitar, but for other instruments and music industry subjects. When it all boils down, sometimes a kid can only afford either the tuition or the room and board, not to mention guitar strings and picks. So we have taken the tuition off the table and are sending a kid to school for a year. To whoever gets the scholarship, I hope that he or she uses it to change the trajectory of their lives! Good luck and keep playing loud!”

“Joe Bonamassa absolutely ‘walks the walk’ when it comes to supporting music education and inspiring the next generation, all while blazing a trail as a bonafide blues guitar legend,” said Beth Marlis, vice president of industry and community relations at Musicians Institute. “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Joe, and we’re confident this amazing scholarship opportunity will excite the talents of aspiring guitarists around the world.”

The scholarship is available to guitarists who will be enrolled in an associate of arts or bachelor degree guitar performance program at MI beginning in fall 2015.

Applicants are invited to submit a DVD recording of themselves performing three songs in any genre (two live ensemble performances and one unaccompanied solo guitar performance) on the electric and/or acoustic guitar. The deadline for fall 2015 applicants is August 28.

For details, visit mi.edu/admissions-financial-aid/scholarships.