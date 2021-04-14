Myles Kennedy takes aim at “how society is affecting the animal kingdom” with new track, Get Along

Myles Kennedy has released Get Along, the third single from his upcoming second solo album, The Ides Of March.

Following the record's first, slide-heavy single In Stride and its epic, eight-minute title track, Get Along sees the Alter Bridge frontman employ a host of bluesy lead guitar lines over a hard-rock arrangement, alongside a tapestry of lush acoustic guitars in the verse sections.

In the track's accompanying music video, Kennedy takes aim at “how society is affecting the animal kingdom”.

Created by animators Ollie Jones, Jake Lava and Sam Clark, the video depicts a group of forest-dwelling animals – including a bear, deer, beavers and even a ninja turtle fighting an increase in pollution in their homes, as well as corporate expansion through deforestation. Watch it below:

While Kennedy's debut solo album Year of the Tiger centered primarily around the acoustic guitar, The Ides Of March – which drops May 14 via Napalm Records – is set to be “a little more plugged in”, as revealed in an interview with Download TV last year.

“This is my opportunity to venture more into the more bluesy realm – especially as a guitar player,” Kennedy said. “With that said, it's a little louder – it's much more plugged in. It rocks a little harder and there's going to be a lot of guitar silliness on it. So I'm excited.”

Check out the tracklisting for The Ides Of March below:

Get Along A Thousand Words In Stride The Ides Of March Wake Me When It’s Over Love Rain Down Tell It Like It Is Moonshot Wanderlust Begins Sifting Through The Fire Worried Mind