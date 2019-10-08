Nail open tunings with Foxgear's new Multitune polyphonic tuner

Italian pedal maker Foxgear has introduced the Multitune compact effect pedal, which the company touts as the only stompbox capable of tuning a guitar polyphonically in open tunings.

At the core of the Multitune is an AnalogDevices DSP, which Foxgear uses to run its note detection software, and a digital compressor that allows players to tune each note by gently striking the strings of the guitar only one at a time.

Of course, the Multitune also has a chromatic tuning function, and also boasts relay assisted, true-bypass circuitry, top-loading jacks and a super-bright and large display that spans roughly the entire top half of the enclosure.

The pedal operates on 9-12V and is available for just $89. For more information, head over to Foxgear.