NAMM 2012: Epiphone Unveils Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric Guitar

Epiphone unveiled their new Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric guitar at last week's 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

Navarro visited the Epiphone booth on Friday meet fans and demo the new guitar, and you can check out some photos in the gallery below.

As for the guitar, here are some details from Epiphone:

Neck Species: The neck of the Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric is constructed from one solid piece of solid, lightweight mahogany.

Headstock Angle (Pitch): The Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric’s headstock is carefully angled at 14 degrees to increase resonance and sustain.

Tonal Characteristics: The wood, construction, and headstock pitch all contribute greatly to the superior resonance, sustain, and overall tone of the Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric.

Truss Rod: Epiphone’s traditional truss rod, found in nearly all of our guitars, is highly responsive to the individual adjustments you’ll want to make to personalize and optimize string action and sustain. The truss-rod cover is engraved with the Dave Navarro “Jane” logo.

Neck Profile: The neck of the Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric is carved to the popular SlimTaper™ “D” profile.

Neck Joint: Epiphone uses a compound dovetail joint fixed with TiteBond glue to attach the neck of the Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric to the body at the 14th fret. This technique, traditional in cabinet making and high-end luthiery, creates a joint with superior strength to that of a single piece of wood.

Logo: The Epiphone logo is inlaid in across the top of a bound headstock carved to the traditional Epiphone shape.

Adhesive: TiteBond wood glue is used to attach the dovetail joint, which is the strongest glue in use in guitar-making today.

Joint Angle (Pitch): 3° (+/- 15 seconds)

Nut Width: The width of the nut on the Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric is approximately 1.725", which contributes to a roomy, comfortable fingerboard, suited to all playing styles.

Fingerboard Radius: Epiphone’s traditional 14" fingerboard radius is used for this guitar, which offers excellent comfort for both chording and single-note runs, and avoids any “choked-out” notes when strings are bent for blues, country, and rock playing.

Frets: The fingerboard of the Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric carries 20 medium frets.

Nut Material: The Dave Navarro Signature Acoustic/Electric carries a bone nut, a traditional component of quality flat-top acoustic guitars.

For more details about (and photos of) the guitar, check out its page at the Epiphone/Gibson website.