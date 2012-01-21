NAMM 2012: Gretsch Introduces New Rancher Acoustic Models

Gretsch has just unveiled a beautiful new line of Rancher acoustics, including Rancher Folk, Orchestra, Jr., Dreadnought and Jumbo Cutaway Electric. Of course, the Rancher should be familiar to most of you Gretsch fans out there, as the models first rose to prominence in the early 1950s.

You can get all the info over at Gretsch's official website, and be sure to get all of your Winter NAMM updates at our NAMM 2012 hub.

From Gretsch: The G3500 Rancher Folk delivers full, well-articulated acoustic tone worthy of its larger Rancher brothers. Premium features include a vibrant laminated spruce top with scalloped X bracing and the traditional Gretsch Rancher triangular sound hole, laminated mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck with 20-fret rosewood fingerboard, 1940s-style pickguard with Gretsch logo, compensated bridge with rosewood base, nickel-plated hardware, deluxe die-cast tuners and an elegant gloss Natural finish. The G3800 Rancher Orchestra packs those same features into a classic medium-size 21-fret model with a rounded orchestra-style body that fills the hall with full Rancher sound, feel and vibe.

The G5013CE Rancher Jr. is a diminutive but powerful model with an elegant Venetian cutaway for easy access to the fingerboard’s upper reaches and onboard electronics that let it be heard loud and clear. It too has the same features listed above, with the additions of Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays on the 21-fret fingerboard and onboard Fishman® electronics that include a Sonicore under-saddle pickup, Isys+ preamp system with onboard tuner, battery life indicator and controls for volume, treble, bass and phase.

The biggest new Rancher is the G5022CE Rancher Jumbo Cutaway Electric, which produces great volume and broadly expansive tone complemented by its elegant Venetian cutaway for easy access to the fingerboard’s upper reaches and onboard electronics. Premium features include a solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing and the traditional Gretsch Rancher triangular sound hole, flame maple back and sides, mahogany neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays, 1940s-style pickguard with Gretsch logo, compensated bridge with rosewood base, gold-plated hardware, deluxe die-cast tuners and a gloss Savannah Sunset finish. Onboard Fishman® electronics include a Sonicore under-saddle pickup and Isys+ preamp system with onboard tuner, battery life indicator and controls for volume, treble, bass and phase.

The G5034 Rancher Dreadnought delivers full-size, full-on Rancher sound, feel and vibe with classic Gretsch styling. Premium features include a solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing and the traditional Gretsch Rancher triangular sound hole, laminated mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays, 1940s-style pickguard with Gretsch logo, compensated bridge with rosewood base, gold-plated hardware, deluxe die-cast tuners and an elegant gloss Natural finish.