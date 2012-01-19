NAMM 2012: Line 6 Launches StageSource L3t High-Powered Loudspeaker for Musicians

Today at the 2012 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, Line 6 introduced its flexible new StageSource L3t loudspeaker system.

The unit is unique because it is built on a technology platform that enables a single enclosure to provide best-of-class performance in multiple live sound functions.

The L3t optimizes its output for a variety of performance scenarios: front-of-house PA, floor monitor, personal PA, keyboard and acoustic guitar backline or with Line 6 POD multi-effect processors as a high-performance electric guitar speaker system. Smart Speaker modes are set automatically via built-in orientation sensors that detect whether the speaker has been pole-mounted or tilted for use as a monitor.

A compact, full-range three-way speaker system, the StageSource L3t tri-amped design delivers 1,400 watts of balanced, clean and articulate audio through dual 10-inch woofers and a horn-loaded, one-inch, exit-compression driver that combine to deliver a powerful 132 dB maximum SPL. A precision-engineered 100x50 degree constant-directivity waveguide delivers consistent coverage throughout its entire frequency range and optimal dispersal throughout the audience area, wide enough for solo use yet controlled enough for arrayed pairs. The narrow vertical pattern ensures minimal energy is reflected off the ceilings and floors.

“Our new powered speakers were designed to meet the performance needs of all musicians and sound great in every scenario, from solo performances in a coffee shop through to full-on rock shows,” says Simon Jones, vice president of new market development at Line 6. “StageSource L3t goes way beyond the capabilities of a standard powered loudspeaker, offering advanced DSP, smart design and true scalability with L6 LINK™ digital networking.”

For the solo performer or duo the StageSource L3t is a simple, powerful and compact integrated live sound solution. Used as a standalone PA system, performers can benefit from a feature set designed to cover all their needs, including a built-in mixer with two mic/instrument inputs, full three-band EQ with sweepable mid, Smart Effects (modulation and reverb), Line 6 acoustic guitar modeling, which improves the output signal of an acoustic guitar outfitted with piezo pickups, and 12-band feedback suppression technology.

For larger bands, live sound events or houses of worship, StageSource L3t can be configured into full front-of-house and monitor systems. Connected via L6 LINK, the proprietary Line 6 networking protocol, StageSource L3t speakers automatically detect each other and adjust their settings accordingly. Used in a system with StageSource L3s subwoofers, crossovers and levels are automatically set for best performance.

