NAMM 2012: Samick USA Custom Shop Series Guitars — Royale, Avion and Torino

Guitar World paid a visit to the Samick USA booth at the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim to check out the new Samick USA Custom Shop Series guitars.

The line includes the solid-body Avion, the semi-hollow Royale (recently featured in the pages of Guitar World) and the Torino, which features a flame maple top.

For all the details -- including pickups, and string-tension adjuster and all the available options, check out the video below.

For more about Samick USA, visit their official website. And be sure to check out all the latest NAMM videos, photos and new-product information at our special NAMM 2012 page.

P.S.: That's the Royale pictured to the left, by the way!