NAMM 2012: Squier by Fender Presents New Signature Models, Including Jim Root Telecaster

Squier is excited to introduce three new artist signature models, the Avril Lavigne Telecaster, the Jim Root Telecaster and the Mikey Way Mustang Bass.

The three signature models promise star-like vibe and tone at incredible Squier value.

The new lavish, black-on-black Avril Lavigne Telecaster joins Lavigne's chart-topping signature Tele, and features several striking touches, including a three-ply pickguard, knurled black flat-top volume control knob, a black headstock with die-cast turners, and a distinctive 12th-fret skull and crossbones logo.

Designed in cooperation with Slipknot/Stone Sour guitar speed demon Jim Root, the Jim Root Telecaster boasts several foreboding features, most notably an elegant satin-matte finish in black or white, starkly simple single-knob/single switch control layout, black die-cast tuners and other black hardware, and two pulverizing passive humbucking pickups with black covers.

The Mikey Way Mustang Bass, designed with the input of My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way, takes the classic Mustang Bass and amps it through the roof with a dazzling large-flake Silver Sparkle finish with black racing stripes, a single seismic humbucking pickup with a black cover, and a black headstock with Way's signature on the back.

Also in the signature series are the Simon Neil Signature Stratocaster and the James Johnston Jazz Bass guitars. Released in Europe in 2009, these popular signature models designed in collaboration with the Scottish rockers are now made available worldwide.

For more information, and to locate a dealer near you, go to www.squierguitars.com.