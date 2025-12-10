“A true gift, 2 years in the making”: Brian May gifts Tony Iommi a custom Red Special replica – but it’s taken some inspiration from his legendary 'Old Boy' SG

Brian May has gifted Tony Iommi a custom-made replica of his iconic Red Special guitar – and it has two unique features.

May famously crafted the electric guitar with his father, and the DIY home build has been his partner in crime throughout his entire career.

Alongside a Vox AC30 and a treble booster – two gear picks inspired by Rory Gallagher – the Red Special was pivotal in creating May's one-of-a-kind guitar tone, and now his fellow-Gibson endorsee and close friend has gotten his own small chapter in the guitar’s history books.

“Huge thanks to my best friend, Brian May, and master builder Andrew Guyton [of Guyton Guitars] for this incredible left-handed Red Special replica,” Iommi writes on Instagram. “Andrew personally delivered it last week – a true gift from Brian, two years in the making. Christmas came early!”

The guitar is built to the exact vintage construction of May’s original, save for the left-handed configuration and one other key tweak – its neck has been shaped to match that of Iommi’s iconic Jaydee Old Boy SG.

The rest, from its built-in treble booster, vintage-style pots, and replica pickups, are just as May would have it. Maybe it’ll feature on Iommi's long-awaited solo album.

May, who has remained loyal to his Red Special over the years, surprised the guitar community when he signed with Gibson last year. And yes, that means that Gibson-made Murphy Lab Red Specials are very much on the cards, but a signature 12-string acoustic has been the only official collaborative launch so far.

May and Iommi share a close friendship, having first met in the early ‘70s. Last year, they sat down to talk riffs and jam Black Sabbath’s Paranoid together – even though May knew it was “sacrilege” to play along.

Meanwhile, Steve Vai enlisted the help of Guyton for a tasteful reimagining of the Red Special, and fans have been going mad for it.