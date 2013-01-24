NAMM 2013: Boss Introduces TE-2 Tera Echo, DA-2 Adaptive Distortion and MO-2 Multi Overtone Pedals

This week at the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, Boss announced three new "next-generation" compact pedals featuring the company's Multi-Dimensional Processing (MDP): the TE-2 Tera Echo, DA-2 Adaptive Distortion and MO-2 Multi Overtone.

Multi-Dimensional Processing analyzes audio signals in many dimensions and applies ideal effects to each. By giving different dynamic changes relative to the input signal in real time, MDP creates new sounds with a previously unattainable range of expression.

TE-2 Tera Echo

The TE-2 delivers amazing new effects that go beyond traditional reverb and delay processing. MDP produces a deep and spacious sound, dramatically enhancing the straight guitar tone without overwhelming it.

With simple, familiar stompbox controls and incredible dynamic sensitivity, an extremely wide range of inspiring sounds can be achieved. In addition, the TE-2’s expressive Freeze function allows players to hold the current effect sound for lead backing and unique sound effects.

The TE-2 also has the distinction of representing the 100th model in the long history of the Boss compact series, starting with the release of the OD-1 Overdrive in 1977.

DA-2 Adaptive Distortion

Unlike standard distortion pedals that process the entire guitar signal with a single effect, the MDP-powered DA-2 adapts the sound in real time to create the ideal tone for every register. The result is a rich, musical distortion that plays well all over the guitar neck, from tight, edgy low-string tones to fat, smooth highs. With the power of MDP, the DA-2’s distortion is amazingly responsive to playing dynamics, and every note can be heard with high definition, even when playing two or more notes at the same time.

MO-2 Multi Overtone

The MO-2 provides incredibly distinctive and expressive tones only possible with the magic of MDP. Using the guitar’s rich harmonic overtones as a starting point, the MO-2 builds completely unique sounds that enhance and thicken the normal tone. Three different modes offer diverse sound-shaping options, while the DETUNE knob unlocks a wide range of impressive modulation effects. From shimmery multi-string resonance to flute-like transparency to powerful textures reminiscent of organs and synths, the MO-2 brings a variety of all-new dynamic resonance characteristics to guitarists everywhere.

For more information, visit RolandConnect.com.