NAMM 2014: Orange Amplification Launches Three New Models in OPC Lineup

Following the amazing reception and prestigious awards received for its personal computer, the Orange OPC, Orange Amplification has unveiled three new OPC models.

They are aimed at offering users a choice of serious computer power combined with all the software you need for a wide range of creative uses from recording, video editing and music playback.

The new OPC family effectively widens and broadens the range, with the OPC Studio, The OPC Professional and The OPC Ultimate, offering users a choice to suit their diverse demands.

The new OPC portfolio offers consumers more options than ever before which deliver cutting edge performance and quality whether at home or in the studio.

The OPC Models offer a choice of 4th generation Intel Core processors, memory and a dedicated graphics card allowing you to decide the right specification for your needs: OPC Studio (Intel i5 Processor, Memory 4GB RAM), OPC Professional (Intel i5 Processor, Memory 8GB RAM), OPC Ultimate (Intel i7 Processor, Memory 16GB RAM, Graphics card included).

All models come complete with Windows 8, IK Multimedia AmpliTube 3, PreSonus Studio One (Orange Edition), Acoustica Mixcraft 6, Toontrack EZdrummer Lite, and LickLibrary Guitar Lesson Center software. Audio features include 5.1 line out, coaxial 2x 1/4in TRS outputs, 2x 1/4in TRS inputs, 2x 1/4in TRS instrument inputs, 2x integrated 6.5in JBL studio monitor speakers.

They all support wired keyboards and mouse, USB and extension cable. The addition of a dedicated graphics card is available to satisfy the needs of gaming enthusiasts.

"The expanded OPC range provides a complete computing experience, free from frustrations of buggy/trial software, latency and slow-downs," said Charlie Cooper, OPC lead developer. "The OPC’s will now appeal to a wider audience and are more customisable, faster than ever and upgradable to future technologies."

All three will be on display on the Orange Amplification Booth 4890 Hall C at Winter NAMM 2014 with all the other new and current products.

For more about Orange, visit orangeamps.com.

