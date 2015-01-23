NAMM 2015: Jackson Releases Misha Mansoor Signature Juggernaut Guitars

Jackson is proud to announce the latest addition to its Artist Signature series instruments, the Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6 and HT7 guitars.

Misha Mansoor is acclaimed for his masterful guitar work in fashioning the progressive metal of Periphery.

Now, the esteemed Djent-leman himself and Jackson have collaborated closely on the Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6 and HT7 guitars, brand-new models like nothing else Jackson has ever seen—or heard—before.

The instrument is crafted with a distinctive Jackson body shape inspired by the Dinky, with sleekly scalloped horns, a comfortably contoured neck heel and a gorgeous AAA quilt maple top on trans-finish models. The bolt-on quartersawn maple neck is sculpted with Mansoor’s own custom profile, and features graphite reinforcement, ivoroid binding and heel-end thumbwheel truss rod adjustment.

The 20”-radius ebony fingerboard is crafted with 24 stainless steel jumbo frets, piranha inlays and Luminlay fluorescent side dots. The guitar’s tonally versatile sound comes from Mansoor’s dual direct-mount signature Bare Knuckle “Juggernaut” humbucking pickups with black covers, five-way switching and a push-pull (on/off) master tone knob.

Other premium features include a Jackson reverse AT1 headstock with three Hipshot open-gear locking tuners on each side, Hipshot hard-tail bridge, single volume control knob, black hardware and more. Available in Amber Tiger Eye, Laguna Burst, Matte Black, Matte Blue Frost and Silverburst Sparkle finishes. Includes custom black Jackson case with blue edges and Mansoor’s “Bulb” logo.

In addition, Jackson is offering the “Bulb” versions of the HT6 and HT7 models, which feature a special Periphery “P” inlay at the 12th fret, dual direct-mount signature Bare Knuckle “Juggernaut” humbucking pickups with brushed nickel covers and engraved “Bulb” logo, and a black anodized brushed aluminum rear cavity cover with laser-etched “Bulb” logo.

For more information and to find a dealer near you, go to jacksonguitars.com.