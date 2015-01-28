NAMM 2015: Kiesel Guitars Vader Headless Model — Video

Members of the Guitar World crew paid a visit to the Carvin Guitars/Kiesel Guitars booth at the 2015 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

As you can see in the new video below, we got the rundown on Kiesel Guitars' Vader headless model, which generated a lot of interest at the NAMM Show.

For more about Carvin and Kiesel Guitars, visit carvinguitars.com.

For more NAMM 2015 coverage, visit GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, get updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram. It's like you're at the show!