NAMM 2020: Darkglass launches the DN series of lightweight bass cabs

NAMM 2020: The excitement is building in the run-up to the biggest music trade show of the year, and there's good news for bass players - we're seeing tons of new gear from the world of bass amplification.

Case in point: the brand new DN Series from Darkglass Electronics - a range of powerful lightweight bass cabs.

It's no secret that bass amps often weigh a ton. Historically, this has been necessary in order to produce a high-quality bass tone, however Darkglass seeks to change this perception, creating amps that are equally as powerful at a fraction of the weight.

The series boasts custom Neodymium drivers courtesy of American driver experts Eminence.

The cabinets are constructed using Paulownia, a sustainable hardwood famed for being both lightweight and strong.

The Darkglass DN Cabs are available in 2x10, 4x10, 2x12 and 1x12 configurations, with the ability to mix and match for additional tonal possibilities.

For more information, head to Darkglass Electronics.