NAMM 2020: Ernie Ball adds 8 new string sets, including Mighty and Hyper Slinkys

NAMM 2020: Coming later in March this year will be Ernie Ball’s new Turbo, Mondo, Skinny Top Beefy Bottom, and Mighty Slinky sets - offering users custom string gauges that have never been available through the brand before.

All of the new sets will feature a nickel-plated steel wrap wire around a tin-plated hex core for that iconic Slinky feel and tone that has made it the most popular string line in guitar history.

The Turbo Slinkys (9.5, 12, 16, 26, 36, 46) will fit neatly between Regular Slinkys and Hybrid Slinkys, great for those transitioning from 9s to 10s or back down. The Mondo Slinkys (10.5, 13.5, 17.5, 30, 42, 52) will be welcome news for those who tune lower or want to get as much out of their instrument without going as heavy as 11s.

Those looking to explore the more extreme, thicker gauges will be interested in the new Magnum Slinkys (12, 16, 22w, 32, 44, 56) - well suited to players who want optimal tension at lower tunings and with a wound 22-gauge G-string.

Then there’s the Skinny Top Beefy Bottom Slinkys (10, 13, 17, 32, 44, 54) for a happy medium between riffing and bending, and they will come in both 6-string and 7-string (10, 13, 17, 30, 42, 52, 62) forms.

Finally, aimed at those who prefer the lighter gauges, the new Mighty Slinkys (8.5, 11, 15, 22w, 30, 40) will sit between the popular Super Slinky and Extra Slinky strings, providing a fast, light tension across all six strings. The Hyper Slinkys (8, 11, 14, 24w, 32, 42) will offer a lighter gauge variant on the Skinny Top Beefy Bottom format.

So - in short - no matter which string gauge you swear by, Ernie Ball will have you covered this year.

