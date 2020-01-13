NAMM 2020: Framus releases lower-cost Devin Townsend signature model - the D-Series Stormbender

NAMM 2020: The Warwick-owned German guitar manufacturer Framus has teamed up with the legendary Devin Townsend to deliver the Stormbender signature electric guitar, which will be part of the company's D-Series.

The guitar features a mahogany body with a AAAA flamed maple veneer top in a solid black high polish finish, and a set maple neck with a 22-fret tigerstripe ebony fingerboard and a 12" radius.

(Image credit: Warwick)

The Stormbender also features Fishman Fluence Devin Townsend Signature pickups, volume and tone controls with push-pull functionality, Framus machine heads, a Tune-o-matic bridge and black hardware. A RockBag Deluxe Line gig bag will also come included with every guitar.

The guitars in Framus' D-Series are manufactured in China, but with the same build quality as instruments of the Warwick RockBass Series.

The D-Series Artist Line Devin Townsend Stormbender will be available in late June 2020.

For more information, head to Warwick.