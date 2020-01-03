NAMM 2020: Is AMT’s Pangaea VirginCab the most fully featured compact IR cab sim yet?

NAMM 2020: Russian pedal co AMT Electronics built its name on its top-notch preamps, and now it has offered up a fully featured yet highly compact IR cab sim, the Pangaea VirginCab VC16.

The VirginCab offers up the ability to load 16 IRs, with four presets spread across four banks.

Two separate sections allow you to ready two impulses, which you can footswitch between. You can even connect the pedal to AMT’s standalone preamps and use the footswitch to switch between them, too.

(Image credit: AMT Electronics)

A micro-USB port allows you to hook the VirginCab to a computer to load impulse responses, as well as adjust a number of other parameters, including a noise gate, compressor, clean preamp, nine power amp emulations, high-pass and low-pass filters, five-band parametric EQ, presence, early reflections and volume.

Stereo outputs can be sent as balanced/unbalanced or line/mic levels, making this a simple DI box solution for pedalboards - and there’s even a headphone out and aux in for practice.

The Pangaea VirginCab VC16 is available now for $110 from Reverb. Head over to AMT Electronics for more info.