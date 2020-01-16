NAMM 2020: Is Line 6's POD Go its best POD guitar processor to date?

NAMM 2020: Line 6 has thrown its own hat into the NAMM ring with a phenomenally good-looking new member of its POD guitar processor family, the POD Go.

Featuring amp, cab and effect models taken from the company's HX family of processors, plus a plug-and-play user interface, Line 6 says that the POD Go is its best processor to date.

POD Go users can choose, edit and control sounds utilizing the onboard 4.3" color LCD screen, seven push encoders, eight footswitches, colored LED rings and a multi-function expression pedal.

Two external footswitches or even a second expression pedal can be connected to the POD Go for more control. The POD Go also contains a Snapshot feature, which enables guitarists to access any tone they'll need, to cover any part of any song.

Of course, no Line 6 product would be complete without modeling, and on that front, the POD Go doesn't disappoint. Amp, cab and effect models of the best in British and American amps abound, while the POD Go also supports third-party impulse response (IR) loading

Each preset has nine simultaneous blocks, while external pedals may be inserted anywhere in the signal path via the POD Go's effects loop.

(Image credit: Line 6)

Audio connections on the POD Go include balanced stereo outputs, a duplicate amp output - which can be tapped before the Cab/IR - a mono/stereo effects loop, a headphone jack and a 4-channel USB audio interface with re-amping capabilities.

The Line 6 POD Go will be available starting in spring 2020 for $629.99. For more info, point your browser over to Line 6.