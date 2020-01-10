NAMM 2020: Vox launches four-strong, Nutube-equipped Valvenergy pedal series

NAMM 2020: After years of cramming its Nutube tech into tiny amp heads and even an Ibanez Tube Screamer, Vox has finally brought the miniature valves into its own line of overdrive pedals: enter the Valvenergy Series.

The line-up is composed of four pedals, the Mystic Edge (based on the AC30); Copperhead Drive, (a classic rock stack sound); Silk Drive (the tone of a legendary boutique amp… dare we say Dumble?) and Cutting Edge (voiced for modern metal).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Vox) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Vox) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Vox) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Vox)

All four offer amp-style drive with a Nutube twist, promising tube tone and response via a 9V power supply internally boosted to 15V.

There are three ways to use each pedal: as a standard pedal; as a preamp, outputting a line-level signal for use with a power amp; or as a direct box via an in-built analog cab sim.

Each stompbox offers buffered bypass, and the ability to switch multiple pedals on and off at once via a clever 1/8” cable connection mode - essentially like switching amps.

(Image credit: Vox)

Coolest of all (and not showcased in the product shots for some reason), all four feature OLED displays that offer a visual waveform of the sound.

There’s no word on price point or availability yet, but it’s safe to say these are the highlight of Vox’s offerings this year, and we’ll be keeping a very close eye indeed.

For more info, head over to Vox Amps.