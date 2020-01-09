NAMM 2020: Revv Amplification's new G20 head is a lunchbox full of gain

NAMM 2020: Well here comes a small but perfectly formed high-gain tube head with reactive load box and onboard cabinet simulation to turn heads and melt faces – it's the G20 from Revv Amplification.

Revv describes the G20 as the "next logical step" forward after the success of the D20. Aesthetically, there is a not a whole lot of difference to them. Both pack 20-watts of power into a portable lunchbox format.

Both, crucially, uniquely, feature the Two Notes Torpedo Captor reactive load box and cab sim, which made the D20 such an excellent choice for recording, bedroom playing, live performances, whatever... Rock up to the show, no cab? No problem. Just go direct to the p.a. via the XLR out.

The G20 has two channels, with a three-band EQ, volume and gain controls. You can switch between a full 20-watts or 4-watts if you want more gain with less volume. There is a "width" button on the front for thickening your tone, a six-way rotary dial for choosing your virtual cabinet setting, and two buttons for programming and storing your settings. These can be controlled by MIDI or an optional footswitch. You can store up to 128 virtual cab settings so you shall not want for options.

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

The big difference from the D20 is that the G20 is a lot nastier in its gain profile, and takes much of the venom of Revv's G3 distortion pedal and houses it in the amp's purple channel. As with the G3, the G20 has aggression modes that change the character of your high-gain tone. Indeed, it is not simply enough to take the audience's face off with your rhythm tone, today's player would like a choice as to how they wish to take the audience's face off.

Under the hood the G20 is packing two 6V6 power tubes, with three 12AX7s in the preamp. And you've got ground lift, and balanced XLR and USB outputs on the rear. The headphones jack is conveniently located on the front panel. The whole thing weighs 9lbs and it is made in Canada.

The G20 is priced $1,299. See Revv Amplification for more details.