Nancy Wilson to be honored at the She Rocks Awards 2021

Nancy Wilson joins a stellar list of previously announced talent – including Amy Lee of Evanescence and Cherie Currie – as the most recent name to be honored at the 2021 She Rocks Awards event.

As founder, electric guitar player and vocalist for iconic hard-rockers Heart, Wilson achieved global recognition, with her playing being etched into classic rock canon.

Having also had success as a film composer with credits on films such as Vanilla Sky and Almost Famous, last year Wilson turned her sights towards writing and recording her first solo album.

Wilson is no stranger to such prestigious awards, having cemented her iconic status with an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 and receiving a Star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood that same year.

Speaking of Wilson, She Rocks Awards commends her role in diversifying the rock scene, and pays tribute to the Heart guitarist for "carving out a place for women to front a band and dominate a rock stage during an era when females in rock n roll were scarce".

The virtual awards ceremony – which streams at 6:30pm PT on January 22, 2021 – is open to the public and will be hosted by Lzzy Hale of Halestrom.

Head to She Rocks Awards for more information.