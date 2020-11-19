The Go-Go's, Cherie Currie, Cindy Blackman Santana, Amy Lee and more to be honored at the She Rocks Awards 2021

The 2021 She Rocks Awards is set to be held virtually – hosted by Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, it will include live virtual performances, awards and speeches, celebrity appearances, a silent auction and more.

This year's award recipients include The Go-Go's, The Runaways founding member Cherie Currie, Cindy Blackman Santana – drummer who's worked with both Carlos Santana and Lenny Kravitz – and Evanescence's Amy Lee, among others.

The She Rocks Awards was created by singer-songwriter Laura B. Whitmore to pay tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry. It has since become a staple at the NAMM show.

Says Whitmore, “The She Rocks Awards was created to bring us together and lift us all up with an evening of positive community and shared experience. This year is no different! I am so thrilled to honor these amazing role models and share their inspiring stories.”

Opening the show will be Magnolia Boulevard, a Kentucky five-piece consisting of vocalist Maggie Noelle, guitarist Gregg Erwin, drummer Todd Copeland, keyboardist Ryan Allen, and bassist John Roberts.

This year's ceremony is open to the public, and VIP tickets are on sale now for $100. Each purchase includes a VIP gift box and a ticket to the show's afterparty. For more information, head to She Rocks Awards.