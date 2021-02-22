Nancy Wilson’s first-ever solo album to feature Eddie Van Halen tribute, Sammy Hagar and Duff McKagan guest spots

Heart electric and acoustic guitar icon Nancy Wilson will release her first-ever solo album, You and Me, on May 7 via her new label, Carry On Music.

In addition to eight originals, the effort also features covers of Pearl Jam’s Daughter, Simon & Garfunkel’s The Boxer (with Sammy Hagar) and the Cranberries’ Dreams (with Wilson’s Roadcase Royale bandmate Liv Warfield), along with her previously-released take on Bruce Springsteen’s The Rising.

You and Me was recorded primarily in Wilson’s California home studio, working with band members and guests remotely.

“Being off the road last year from touring with Heart, and at home with my good guitars and amps out, I felt like I was once again able to reconnect with my pre-Heart self, my college-girl self, creating poetic, intimate and romantic songs, which pretty much is what I first brought in to Heart,” she said.

The eight original tracks are mostly acoustic ballads, but also feature rockers like Party at the Angel Ballroom, with a backing band consisting of Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

The final song, meanwhile, is an instrumental tribute to Eddie Van Halen, titled 4 Edward. Wilson previously recounted a meeting between the two that inspired the song:

(Image credit: Carry On Music)

"I was the first one to ever give him an acoustic guitar," Wilson said. "When we were touring with those guys in the '80s, he was like, 'I like how you play that acoustic.' And I said, 'Well, why don't you play more acoustic?' And he goes, 'Well, I don't have an acoustic.' And I said, 'You don't have an acoustic? What?'"

You and Me will be available for preorder beginning March 8. The title track, a collaboration between Wilson and longtime co-writer Sue Ennis, will be released digitally the same day. Fans can pre-save the track here.

Wilson also recently teamed up with Epiphone for the new Fanatic electric guitar.