National Music Workshop Welcomes Pat Metheny for Five-Day Summer Music Workshop

The National Music Workshop is proud to announce an unprecedented event: the five-day Pat Metheny Summer Music Workshop. World-renowned guitarist, composer and bandleader Pat Metheny will be in residence at The Spa at Norwich Inn, in Norwich, Connecticut, for five days (and four nights) to conduct workshops, special ensemble programs and master classes with a group of 70 intermediate-to-advanced enrollees. Players of all instruments are welcome: Metheny will be addressing not just the guitar, but musicianship in the broadest and most inclusive sense.

To that end, Pat has enlisted his longtime trio partners, bassist Christian McBride and drummer Antonio Sanchez, who will participate fully each day as clinicians and instructors. Pat and the trio will offer private concerts in the evenings. In addition, Pat will also join his friend, mentor and fellow guitarist Mick Goodrick in a special and rare duo concert, as well as a jointly run workshop, both on August 23.

There will also be daily jam sessions with professional rhythm sections, as well as student performances.

The Pat Metheny Summer Music Workshop will be held from August 22-26, 2011 at The Spa at Norwich Inn, 607 West Thames Street, Norwich, CT 06360. For full details or to register, please call 800-234-6479.

The Inn features luxurious accommodations, gourmet meals and an attentive staff — a perfect location to bring a spouse or friend. Fee levels are available for full on-site participants (including lodging and meals), off-site participants (including classes, clinics and concerts), and on-site non-participants (i.e., spouses, partners, parents).

Additional workshop details (subject to change):

Workshops and master classes: mornings, approx. 10am-12pm

Ensemble sessions: afternoons, approx. 2pm-4pm

Jam sessions with professional rhythm sections: late afternoon-early evening

Concerts: evenings as follows —

8/22 Pat Metheny Trio

8/23 Pat Metheny & Mick Goodrick

8/24 Open Mic

8/25 Student Concert and premiere of Pat’s Composition for the participants

Pat Metheny burst onto the jazz scene as a guitar prodigy in the mid-1970s and has since become an 18-time Grammy Award winner — a figure of global and historical significance not only in the annals of jazz guitar but in contemporary music as a whole. Through his leadership of the acclaimed Pat Metheny Group, as well as his collaborations with Ornette Coleman, Roy Haynes, Gary Burton, Herbie Hancock, Jaco Pastorius, Joni Mitchell, Steve Reich, David Bowie, Jim Hall and many more, Metheny has brought compositional and technological innovation, melodic richness and boundless spirit to the world of jazz and modern music.

Pat’s most recent recordings for the Nonesuch label are The Way Up by the Pat Metheny Group, featuring a single album-length composition; Metheny Mehldau and Quartet, collaborative efforts with piano virtuoso Brad Mehldau; Day Trip, with trio mates Christian McBride and Antonio Sanchez; Orchestrion, a boundary-smashing milestone featuring Pat with an ensemble of mechanized acoustic instruments; and, new in June 2011, What It’s All About, an intimate solo acoustic guitar album featuring Pat’s revelatory treatments of the Stylistics, the Carpenters, the Beatles, Henry Mancini, Burt Bacharach and more.

The National Music Workshop is a division of The National Guitar Workshop. Since its founding in 1983, The National Guitar Workshop has always strived to create an educational and collaborative atmosphere for students and teachers alike. NGW has delivered the finest in music education to guitarists, bassists, keyboardists and drummers throughout the world, with an acclaimed faculty that includes some of the most sought-after professional musicians in every style of music. NGW maintains campuses and programs in New Milford and Norwich, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Sandy Spring, Maryland; and Bigfork, Montana. In 2011 alone, NGW’s roster of guest artists includes Kevin Eubanks, Pat Martino, Greg Howe, Jennifer Batten, Jim Hall, Elvin Bishop and more.