He's the Grammy-winning Ibanez signature artist who has been setting the standard for jazz-fusion guitar since the mid-'70s – his style is so iconic, he even has a lick named after him. Learn how Pat Metheny's soloing approach can elevate your jazz game

By
( )
published

In this deep dive into the fusion master's style, we’ll be exploring essential jazz concepts that will inject your solos with fresh ideas

Pat Metheny grimaces as he plays his signature Ibanez jazz box onstage in Spain
(Image credit: ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images)

After releasing his now classic debut album, Bright Size Life in 1976, Pat Metheny entered the ’80s ready to rise to the status of jazz and fusion legend.

His string of albums presented under the banner of The Pat Metheny Group included 1982’s Grammy-winning Offramp, and First Circle from two years later. The band recorded a further eight albums over the next two decades after a crucial move to the Geffen label in 1986.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Mellor