Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Release Date for New Album, 'Psychedelic Pill'

A surprisingly prolific Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced the release details of their second album of 2012, the retro-titled Psychedelic Pill.
Featuring three tracks eclipsing the 16-minute mark (one of which nears a half-hour in length), the follow-up to June's Americana (buy on iTunes) is set for an October 30 release date. View the track listing for the album — which will be released as both a double-CD and triple-LP — below.
The band also will be back on the road this fall, with their touring schedule booked from early October through mid-December.
Disc One:
1) Driftin' Back (27:36)
2) Psychedelic Pill (3:26)
3) Ramada Inn (16:49)
4) Born in Ontario (3:49)
Disc Two:
1) Twisted Road (3:28)
2) She's Always Dancing (8:33)
3) For the Love of Man (4:13)
4) Walk Like a Giant (16:27)
Bonus Track:
5) Psychedelic Pill (Alternate Mix)