Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce Release Date for New Album, 'Psychedelic Pill'

A surprisingly prolific Neil Young and Crazy Horse have announced the release details of their second album of 2012, the retro-titled Psychedelic Pill.

Featuring three tracks eclipsing the 16-minute mark (one of which nears a half-hour in length), the follow-up to June's Americana (buy on iTunes) is set for an October 30 release date. View the track listing for the album — which will be released as both a double-CD and triple-LP — below.

The band also will be back on the road this fall, with their touring schedule booked from early October through mid-December.

Disc One:

1) Driftin' Back (27:36)

2) Psychedelic Pill (3:26)

3) Ramada Inn (16:49)

4) Born in Ontario (3:49)

Disc Two:

1) Twisted Road (3:28)

2) She's Always Dancing (8:33)

3) For the Love of Man (4:13)

4) Walk Like a Giant (16:27)

Bonus Track:

5) Psychedelic Pill (Alternate Mix)