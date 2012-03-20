Neil Young & Crazy Hourse Announce Release Date for New Album, 'Americana'

According to Rolling Stone, Neil Young & Crazy Horse have set a June 5 release date for a new album, Americana.

The album — Young's first record with the full Crazy Horse lineup in more than 15 years — features the band taking on classic American folk standards.

"What ties these songs together is the fact that while they may represent an America that may no longer exist," said Young in a press statement, "the emotions and scenarios behind these songs still resonate with what’s going on in the country today with equal, if not greater impact nearly 200 years later."

He continued, "The lyrics reflect the same concerns and are still remarkably meaningful to a society going through economic and cultural upheaval, especially during an election year. They are just as poignant and powerful today as the day they were written."

Songs covered will include "Oh Susannah," "Clementine" and "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain."

Americana Track Listing: