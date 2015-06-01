Neil Young Premieres "A Rock Star Bucks a Coffee Shop" Music Video

Neil Young has released the music video for "A Rock Star Bucks a Coffee Shop," the first single from his new album, The Monsanto Years.

The video for the song, which was originally titled "Rock Starbucks," takes aim at the ubiquitous coffee chain and corporate agricultural giant Monsanto, from which the album takes its name.

You can check it out below. As always, tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook!

The Monsanto Years was recorded with the Promise of the Real, a band fronted by Willie Nelson's sons Lukas and Micah, and is set for a June 29 release.