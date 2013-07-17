Nekrogoblikon Announce Title and Release Date for New Album, 'Power'

Nekrogoblikon, arguably the first goblin metal band ever, have announced the upcoming release of their new record, Power, hitting stores August 27.

Power is produced by Nekrogoblikon and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, Children of Bodom).

For a taste of what Nekrogoblikon is about, check out their recently released music video for "No One Survives" (featuring Jon Lajoie of Comedy Central’s The League and adult entertainment star Kayden Kross), which went viral shortly after posting and already has 2 million-plus views.

The video is directed by Brandon Dermer, who has since shot a Major Lazer video, as well as the new Wavves video. Dermer had the chance to catch Nekrogoblikon performing in front of a small crowd of people at The Cobalt in Canoga Park, California, immediately fell in love with the band. The rest is history.

For more information on the band, visit Facebook.com/Nekrogoblikon.