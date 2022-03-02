Nekrogoblikon guitarist Joe Nelson joins Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker and blackbear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Pop-punk, hip-hop and melodic death metal had an unexpected collision on Monday (February 28) when Avril Lavigne was joined by blackbear, Nekrogoblikon guitarist Joe Nelson and Travis Barker for a performance of Love It When You Hate Me – from her new album Love Sux – on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The performance itself is quintessentially pop-punk, with Nelson forgoing his usual gritty death electric guitar riffs in place of the track's chuggy feel-good powerchords, which he serves wielding an Ibanez AZ. Check it out below.

“Pretty wild being on the Kimmel show last night with Nick Annis, Avril Lavigne, blackbear and Travis Barker,” Nelson writes in a new Instagram post. “Grateful for the opportunity.”

In addition to the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nelson also appeared with the same lineup during a performance of the same song on Good Morning America last week.

Known mostly for his work with Nekrogoblikon, Nelson served a two-year stint with the band from 2013 until 2015, before rejoining in 2018. To date, he has appeared on only one of the band's albums, Heavy Meta, though will be heard on their forthcoming record, The Fundamental Slimes and Humours, due April 1.

Avril Lavigne's new album, Love Sux, arrived last week (February 25). Like so many other releases these days, the record features Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.