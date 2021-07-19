Nembrini’s Acoustic Voice plugin transforms your guitar signal into the sound of classic acoustics

Italian software producer Nembrini has announced the arrival of the Acoustic Voice Guitar Preamp plugin.

The new plugin combines emulations of six classic acoustic guitars, three microphone emulations (with position and distance controls) and five effects, including compression, chorus, tremolo, delay and reverb.

(Image credit: Nembrini Audio)

The main appeal of the plugin is the flexibility of using your existing acoustic and piezo pickup to create and record sounds inspired by the likes of the Martin 00-28EC, Gibson L-00, Landola J80E, Guild D-140CE, Ayers DSR and Taylor 814ce DLX.

Once they have selected an instrument emulation, users can then channel it through an emulated Audix ADX 51, Beyerdynamic M201 and Shure SM57 microphone.

The GUI also offers a full preamp section with three-band EQ, plus low and high-cut controls, as well as modulation, delay and reverb sections in one central interface, which will appeal to players who prefer to avoid navigating menus.

(Image credit: Nembrini Audio)

Nembrini’s Acoustic Voice Guitar Preamp is available for $39 until August 8, 2021 (after which it will return to $99). There's also an AuV3 format for iOS, which can be purchased for $9.99 (normally $14.99 USD) during this period.