Neural DSP adds nine new amplifiers, 10 new effects to the Quad Cortex in major new update

Back in February, Neural DSP added a looper to its acclaimed Quad Cortex multi-effects pedal and amp modeler as part of the CorOS 1.3.0 software update to the product.

Now, the company has announced the CorOS 1.4.0 update, which is highlighted by the addition of nine new amplifiers, 10 new effects, and a host of new features, tweaks, and fixes.

Let's start with the new amps, which are modeled after popular offerings from Bogner, Diezel and Fender.

CorOS 1.4.0 includes Bogna Uber Clean and Lead (modeled after the Bogner Überschall Rev. Blue's Clean and Lead channels, respectively), three D-Cell Hisbert channels (which take after channels 1-3 of the Diezel Herbert), and US HP Tweed TWN Bright, Bright Jumped, Normal, and Normal Jumped (modeled on a Fender High Power Tweed Twin 5F8-A set to those respective settings).

Further goodies from the update include a trio of new overdrives – which take after the Nobels ODR-1, Keeley Red Dirt, Vemuram Jan Ray – a Dual Delay and five new compressors, including Neural DSP's versions of the Boss CS-3 and Universal Audio 1176 units.

That's not all in the effects department either, as models of Boss's DC-2W, the legendary MXR Phase 95 and even the Dunlop Cry Baby are now available on the Quad Cortex thanks to CorOS 1.4.0.

The update also includes the company's Minivoicer algorithm, which allows users to add two pitch-shifted voices on top of their signal. Players can control root note, modes, and use the Minivoicer for harmonizing and arpeggiating. When connected via MIDI, you can instruct it to harmonize over chord changes.

Other additions include a new Stomp Mode Bypass feature – which lets users assign the bypass status of multiple devices to one footswitch while in Stomp Mode – an input gate, Recovery Mode, a numeric keyboard and a boot splash screen.

Users can also now change which USB ins/outs send the dry or wet signal when they're using the Quad Cortex as a guitar audio interface.

For a full list of the updates and bug fixes in CorOS 1.4.0, visit Neural DSP's website (opens in new tab).