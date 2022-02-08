Neural DSP adds a looper to the Quad Cortex in comprehensive new update

Neural DSP has issued an update for its celebrated Quad Cortex multi-effects pedal and amp modeler, which introduces a looper function for the first time since the unit’s release.

That’s a pretty big deal, given in our own review, the only critique we could muster was that it didn’t have a looper.

Well, that’s all been corrected, with the long-awaited function finally arriving as part of the company’s CorOS 1.3.0 update.

The looper – which can be used in Preset, Scene and Stomp mode – offers four minutes and 44 seconds of record time, and can be placed anywhere on The Grid, allowing for a number of creative routing configurations.

The looper can also remain active through Preset changes, so long as each individual Preset has a Looper block attached, and is controlled via conventional looper pedal controls: Record, Overdub, Play/Stop and Undo.

Reverse and Half Speed controls are also available, which rewinds the recording and replaces the audio, respectively. These are joined by a Half Speed feature that replays the loop at – you guess it – half its recorded speed.

Completing the versatile control set is Duplicate – which extends your original loop by any desired length – the one-repeat-only One Shot and a Re-Loop setting that can trim the length of your initial recording.

Other notable features include a Quantize option that syncs the loop to the Quad Cortex’s tempo, MIDI compatibility and a Threshold level that triggers the looper when an audio signal is detected.

To see/hear the Looper in action, check out Mike Dawes’ demo in the video above.

A wealth of other updates have also been included as part of CorOS 1.3.0, among them nine new amp models – highlights include Marshall Silver Jubilee and Vox AC15-inspired offerings – four fresh delay patches and a trio of virtual cabs.

New factory presets, modulation effects and functional operations have also been added – all of which you can check out by visiting the Neural DSP website.