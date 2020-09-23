Never lose your pick again with Ernie Ball’s new Pickholder Straps

There are few things more frustrating than plugging in, tuning up and… not having a guitar pick in sight.
Thanks to Ernie Ball's new Pickholder Straps, those plectrum woes might be a thing of the past.
The fully-adjustable polypro design features an extended leather end that houses up to three guitar picks on the lower front end of the guitar strap.
The leather ends, meanwhile, are embroidered on two-inch wide polypropylene webbing for added durability and strength.
The Pickholder Straps are available for $9.99 in a variety of colors, including black, white, burgundy and rainbow, and the overall length measures 41 inches to 72 inches.
Now if EB can just create a strap that fishes picks out of an acoustic’s soundhole…
