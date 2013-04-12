New Blackmore's Night Album, 'Dancer and the Moon,' Features Tribute to Deep Purple's Jon Lord

Blackmore's Night, a band featuring former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, will release a new album, Dancer and the Moon, June 11 on Frontiers Records.

The album will be released in two editions: a regular CD and a deluxe digipak with a bonus DVD with music videos of "Dancer and the Moon" and "The Moon Is Shining (Somewhere Over The Sea)," the album's first single. It also features an extensive interview with Blackmore and Candice Night.

Dancer and the Moon, which will be the band's eighth studio album, features several instrumentals, including "Galliard" and the Deep Purple-esque "Carry On… Jon," which Blackmore wrote as a tribute to the late Jon Lord of Deep Purple.

For more information, visit blackmoresnight.com.

Dancer and the Moon Track Listing: