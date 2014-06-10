New Book, 'Rush FAQ: All That's Left to Know About Rock's Greatest Power Trio,' Hits Stores This Month

Rush FAQ: All That’s Left to Know About Rock’s Greatest Power Trio by Max Mobley (June 2014, Backbeat Books, $24.99) documents the story of the Canadian prog-rock power trio’s journey from its origins in a church basement in Willowdale, Ontario, to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Covering 40 albums, 10 DVDs, thousands of live shows and millions of rock's most loyal fans, the story of Rush is as epic and unique as the band's music.

Rush has been maligned by the press for decades and misunderstood by a legion of mainstream rock fans and rock glitterati, yet only the Beatles and Rolling Stones have earned more gold and platinum records. Few artists, if any, have been as influential as Rush's three members — bassist/keyboardist/vocalist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson and drummer-lyricist Neil Peart.

Rush's focus has always been its muse and its music. As such, Rush FAQ studies the evolution of the band's sound, from the early days of Zeppelin-esque blues-rock to complex, synth-laden opuses to the return of concept-album bombast with the critically acclaimed Clockwork Angels.

The book is available now at Amazon.com.