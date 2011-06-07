New Dream Theater Album Due in September; Tour to Follow

Progressive metal titans Dream Theater are finishing up their highly anticipated new album, the first with newcomer drummer Mike Mangini.

In a report from Artisan News, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci said the new album would be released in September and the band would then embark on a headlining tour, which would incorporate several songs from the new album.

The as-yet-untitled 12th studio album from Dream Theater will be the first to not feature original drummer and founding member Mike Portnoy.

