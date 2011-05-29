New Gojira Song Featuring Meshuggah's Fredrik Thordendal and Devin Townsend

Gojira, who are working on both a new EP and a new album, have released a new song titled "Of Blood And Salt." The track will be featured on a sampler that will accompany an upcoming issue of Metal Hammer.

Fans who've been waiting for new Gojira music since 2008's The Way of All Flesh should be more than happy with this track, which, by the way, features Meshuggah's Fredrik Thordendal and Devin Townshend making guest appearances.

Gojira have stated that their latest EP, Sea Shepherd, would feature several guest appearances from big names in the metal world. Sea Shepherd still has no official release date.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think in the comments!