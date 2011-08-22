New Kiss Album Title Revealed

Kiss have confirmed the rumors that Monster will be the title of their forthcoming new studio album.

The follow-up to 2009's Sonic Boom, Monster is being recorded in Los Angeles, with the sessions being produced by Kiss frontman Paul Stanley. The album is currently slated for a 2012 release.

"It's effortless... no outside writers, four guys playing together. Fans will be blown away. If anybody was moved by Sonic Boom, this is that on steroids," Stanley told Classic Rock magazine.

Song titles set to appear on the record include: "Hell Or Hallelujah," "Born To Be A Sinner," "Out Of This World," "Are You Ready?" and "Wall Of Sound."

The band are also planning a 2012-2013 "Monster" world tour.

For more updates, visit kissonline.com.