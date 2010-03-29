New Ozzy Osbourne Song to Premiere During Episode of 'CSI: NY'

Ozzy Osbourne's new song, "Let Me Hear You Scream," from his upcoming Epic Records album, Scream, will have its world premiere during an episode of CSI: NY, to be broadcast Wednesday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

In the episode, "Redemptio," a death row inmate's (guest star Harold Perrineau, "Lost") final request brings Dr. Hawkes (series regular Hill Harper) to a Pennsylvania prison and face-to-face with a tragic incident that he has kept secret for many years, just as a prison riot erupts and traps Hawkes inside. The story was written by executive producer Peter M. Lenkov, with the teleplay by Lenkov and Bill Haynes.

"We were looking for something high energy and irreverent to sell the madness of a prison riot," said executive producer and episode writer Peter M. Lenkov. "We immediately responded to the new Osbourne tune. The song exceeded our expectations and brought exactly the right tone to the episode."

"When I heard they were going to use 'Let Me Hear You Scream' for a prison riot scene, I thought, Well, now that's something I know about," says Ozzy, who spent time in prison in the U.K. for burglary before his 18th birthday.

Ozzy Osbourne's career has spanned four decades and his music is as relevant today as ever. The multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has sold over 100 million albums worldwide – 50 million with Black Sabbath and as many as a solo artist. In 2003, he was honored with a star on Hollywood Boulevard's "Walk of Fame." Osbourne is not only a legend and an icon, but is a pioneer in his genre of music.

CSI: NY, a crime drama inspired by the drama series CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, is about forensic investigators who use high-tech science to follow the evidence and solve crimes in the Big Apple.